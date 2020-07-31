Holness, you're cutting ribbons you didn't tie

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness:

The people of Jamaica, especially the young voters, would like to know what development plans you have since you took up office. What have you put in place for the country?

From what we are now seeing, you have been cutting ribbons that you didn't tie.

Do you remember when your Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) would jeer Portia Simpson Miller and tell the nation that she had been travelling and brought back nothing? Well, ungratefulness and selfishness surround and engulf the JLP; it stinks.

The same lady you looked down on is the one whose legacy you are running with: The one and only Portia Simpson Miller. Give unto Caesar what is due to him.

You are trying to woo the young voters, but little do they know that the JLP has not come up with a development plan for the country in four years. All that is happening now is the People's National Party's (PNP) legacy.

These youngsters who you are hoping to vote for you need to know the history of the JLP; then they would immediately ask you to call the election.

I warn the youngsters who wish to vote for the JLP to look deeply.

If people think I am not being fair just look at what the north coast highway is called. I have never, or will I ever drive on that highway until the name is changed.

I don't follow, neither will I let 'bad mind' and ungrateful people lead me.

So, Prime Minister Holness, can Jamaica see your development plan for the country?

Howart Miller

hawartmill@gmail.com