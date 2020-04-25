Hope springs eternal

Jamaicans awoke yesterday to the sickening news that a four-year-old diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had died at Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Death is always painful for those left behind. When the very young is the one taken, the pain can become well nigh unbearable. We feel for the bereaved family and on behalf of all Jamaicans we offer our condolence.

The child's death brings to seven the number of lives lost to COVID-19 on Jamaican soil. And as the virus's deadly march continues across the globe, the official count yesterday exceeded 190,000 deaths and more than 2.7 million infections in all countries.

One thing we can all be certain of, is that when mankind has finally brought this pandemic under some level of control — hopefully in the not too distant future — the world will be very different from that to which we are accustomed.

Grieving, chastened, but unbowed human beings will have to embrace the new normal with all its unknowns, bravely soldiering on, regardless.

Towards that future, those nurturing hope that a gradual reopening of live sport and entertainment will help to lift spirits, endured a gut-wrenching blow earlier this week. This, due to speculation that even with a delay to 2021, the Olympic Games planned for Japan may not be possible because of COVID-19.

A Japanese professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University, Mr Kentaro Iwata, described in media reports as an “expert”, suggested that even should Japan — now enduring a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths — be able to bring the situation under control, much of the rest of the world will not have been able to do so by the summer of 2021.

In such a situation, the professor said the Games could only be held if it's drastically downscaled, with limited participation.

Locally, and Caribbean-wide, prospects for a speedy return to the playing field seem equally gloomy.

Local football's Red Stripe Premier League season for 2019-20 seems set to be called off.

A much-anticipated West Indies cricket tour of England now seems unlikely and the same is true of planned short tours of the Caribbean by New Zealand and South Africa.

Indeed, even the T20 Cricket World Cup set for Australia at year end is under threat.

And yet, it is not in people's nature to give up. Just as there are growing calls for economic activity to resume since the cure must not be worse than the disease, so the push is on to find a way, somehow, for the resumption of play.

In that respect, we note news that research in the United States has apparently confirmed the long-held suspicion that sunlight rapidly kills the novel coronavirus when it's in the air and on hard surfaces — before it enters the body.

The findings have led to cautious speculation that the coming months of the northern hemisphere summer could see the virus in retreat.

Dare we hope?