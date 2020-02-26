Hope that improved safety results from catastrophe

Dear Editor,

The recent catastrophe in Mandeville highlights the poor safety observances, and seemingly non-existent safety systems in Jamaica.

I have observed in the various videos and read a number of reports which raised a number of unanswered questions:

• Couldn't the gas pumps have just been turned off?

• Why wasn't the gas station barricaded and cordoned off?

• Why did the gas pump attendants allow motorist to traverse in and out?

• And, why were they so oblivious to the danger of the fuel running like a river?

I believe that carelessness played a part in the whole incident which caused the death of one person and hospitalised many.

Still, I would like to express my condolence to the families affected.

I do hope that this incident will cause not only gas station owners but all people who own businesses to have drills and/or seminars educating their staff about safety measures.

Tameka Samuels

Tamja32@hotmail.com