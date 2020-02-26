Hope that improved safety results from catastrophe
Dear Editor,
The recent catastrophe in Mandeville highlights the poor safety observances, and seemingly non-existent safety systems in Jamaica.
I have observed in the various videos and read a number of reports which raised a number of unanswered questions:
• Couldn't the gas pumps have just been turned off?
• Why wasn't the gas station barricaded and cordoned off?
• Why did the gas pump attendants allow motorist to traverse in and out?
• And, why were they so oblivious to the danger of the fuel running like a river?
I believe that carelessness played a part in the whole incident which caused the death of one person and hospitalised many.
Still, I would like to express my condolence to the families affected.
I do hope that this incident will cause not only gas station owners but all people who own businesses to have drills and/or seminars educating their staff about safety measures.
Tameka Samuels
Tamja32@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy