Horace Dalley for Clarendon Northern

Dear Editor,

I am supporting Horace Dalley in Clarendon Northern.

Granted, I am a returning resident and one who, at first glance, was very disappointed with what I have seen and heard about the performance of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), who has represented the constituency for over 30 years with only one broken term in-between. Like many in the area, my primary disappointment was with the condition of the roads.

However, after taking time to get to know the constituency and the MP more, I came to the realisation that his impact went far beyond the bad roads. Over the years, the MP has made a concerted effort to focus on the upliftment of people in the area. This he has done very successfully by focusing on giving his constituents unmatched opportunities to go on the farm work programmes in the USA and Canada, as well as assisting needy students to further their education.

At a glance one may not see the impact that the farm work programme has had on the various communities, but when you take a deeper look you find out that nearly 100 per cent of the farm workers have used their earnings to improve their housing and living conditions, as well as they are in a better position to support their children's schooling.

Travelling through these communities you no longer see shacks, huts, or board houses. These farm workers have used their earnings to either improve or finish their houses, while some have built homes from scratch for themselves by completing it little by little every time they return from overseas. This development has had a lasting impact on these communities with the elimination of outdoor toilets and kitchens, duly replaced by all the modern amenities that piped water and electricity accommodate.

In the case of assisting deserving parents with their children's back-to-school needs, I doubt if there is any other MP with the track record of Horace Dalley. He identifies the need and has the insight to focus on giving these students opportunities. Many of them would be otherwise deprived were it not for Horace Dalley's contribution to their future development, which eventually impacts Clarendon Northern and the nation on a whole.

Given the above, and the fact that every MP in Jamaica suffers from the similar complaint of bad roads and lack of dependable water supply, it's a no-brainer to see why I support Horace Dalley for another term.

However, I am a firm believer in term limit, and so I believe no matter what, after this election new blood should be ready to take over. We should never allow politicians to overstay their welcome in office; and, as such, I hope term limits will be on the table whosoever forms the next Government.

Peace out! This is my quarantine in action.

R Tony Lewars

Resident

Clarendon Northern

tonyl655@yahoo.com