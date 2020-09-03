Dear Editor,

As a conservative person, especially on political matters, it is uncharacteristic of me to openly express my thoughts, unless it becomes absolutely necessary.

On the matter of the timeliness of this general election, I am still pondering — although any logical reasoning eludes me — why Prime Minister Andrew Holness would leverage the health, safety, and ultimately the lives of the citizens of Jamaica by calling a general election during a global pandemic. I posit that this questionable decision stands on two pillars — for political gain and to hold on to governmental power.

I hardly think this is a fair trade-off. It seems hardly a good time to be calling an election in light of the rising COVID-19 cases. As at September 1, 2020, two days before the election, the number stood at 2,683 positive cases with 24 deaths. Since August 18, there has been a total of 1,508 new cases; 14 days total.

I know leaders have pretty tough decisions to make. And, yes, this was an awesomely difficult one. But while all decisions may not be met with approval, decisions made, to be meaningful, should have a win-win element for the parties concerned.

Did the prime minister make a tough decision? Most certainly!

Did he thoroughly consider all the factors specific to the context of our country?

Was the win-win element innate in the decision? I think not.

Irrespective of what other countries are doing with regard to elections, each country's context differs.

It feels, to me, that the best interest of the citizenry was not primary to that of political power.

How do you justify calling an election at a time like this? A time when the figures for the daily reports on the number of people infected climb exponentially each and every day. How? The answer still eludes me.

If that is not bad enough, the cake was iced with allowing positive COVID-19 individuals the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote at the same polling stations as uninfected citizens.

Again, I gave this some thought. Okay, fair is fair, grant these individuals their constitutional right, but how? By exposing election day workers to this deadly virus. How about earmarking polling stations to serve these individuals specifically? No one thought about this? C'mon!

I am left to conclude that, without question, it is the most selfish act a person can commit towards another. It is by far the most meticulously orchestrated act of mass assault that I've come to recognise in my years of existence.

According to Minster of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, the spike in COVID-19 cases will continue for another six weeks. Can you imagine what the numbers will look like in another six weeks? Can you imagine how much more strained the medical system will be? How many more deaths will be recorded?

I believe there's absolutely no shame whatsoever in postponing the election. After all, I would find it rather noble had someone's conscience kicked in and the provisions in the constitution which support the election being called later were given due consideration.

There goes my chance of exercising my constitutional right. Casting my vote is no longer an option. My hope is dashed as I refuse to commit suicide all in the name of casting my vote. I refuse to be placed at the battle front; my life is worth way more than electing the next Government.

Marjorie McDonald

mackypryce@gmail.com