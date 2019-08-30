How to get away with m...isconduct?
Dear Editor,
Why is it that whenever situations of malfeasance occur in our country the wont is generally to only relieve said individuals of their posts, reassign them elsewhere, or ask that they take leave of absences? We never attack the issues at hand head-on.
A prime example is now the reassignment of the former head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). Was the only action that could have been taken to reassign him?
Concerning, especially the assistant commissioner of police's (ACP) blunder with the new instalment of The Fast and the Furious 6, shot in broad daylight on a public thoroughfare, in my opinion, the action taken against him was solely one of damage control.
While the act of reassigning the ACP may have appeased some, I do not feel assured that the JCF and its high command in so doing has thoroughly sent the message that was warranted in this instance. This, I believe was a missed opportunity to send a clear and strong signal and to also reassure the public while conciliating especially motorists — some of whom are ticketed and fined, sometimes at the whim and fancy of officers — that no one is truly above the law.
Does the JCF high command plan on doing something to truly balance the equation? Or will this, too, be another episode of How To Get Away With M...isconduct?
It is indeed high time that we move away from paying lip service to our problems and truly try to solve them.
We need to start holding all parties involved accountable for their blunders, reckless driving, corrupt acts, or whatever their respective fates may be.
Richard Palmer
Youth advocate
richardpalmerjm@gmail.com
