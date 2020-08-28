How will we pay for the promises?

Prior to this election campaign, one issue everyone thought had been put to bed for good was the debate over the key importance of macroeconomic stability. There was finally a true cross-party consensus on the need for fiscal discipline, and our long history of making promises that could never be kept, even in best case scenarios, was behind us.

Indeed, pre-COVID-19, Jamaica had been held up as a poster child for fiscal discipline globally, across administrations, with both former Finance Minister Dr Peter Phillips and current Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke being able to take a bow for this consensus.

Before COVID-19 some had argued that Dr Clarke was too focussed on fiscal prudence and the reduction of government debt, as he was planning to both balance the budget and accumulate a huge rainy day fund at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ). Part of that fund was meant to repay government debt this fiscal year, which would have driven interest rates on government paper even lower.

Today, this assessment of Minister Clarke's previous prudence has to be different. We have never had a crisis like this before; therefore, Jamaica is extremely fortunate that, due to what was a very large rainy day fund, we are undertaking a serious counter-cyclical stimulus package, including a COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme that has so far benefited 440,000 Jamaicans through cash grants, all without increasing our lowest-ever cost of government borrowing.

This week, the BOJ revised its GDP projection to a range of negative seven to 10 per cent, effectively double the previous range. This downward revision is unlikely to be the last, with some analysts projecting that the final number may be in a range of 10 to 15 per cent, due to our high dependence on tourism and its greater than previously understood linkages to other sectors.

Instead of the original planned balanced budget, the first supplementary budget now projects a deficit of $63 billion. Like the growth projection, this is likely to be revised downwards at least once. The view that the projected deficit is too low is supported by the fact that, for the first quarter of the fiscal year, the actual deficit was already $35.7 billion. In addition, the current budget is unlikely to be sufficient for all the additional COVID relief — cash support, medical expenditure and business support — required over the next few months.

Against that background, financing of the latest promises made by the People's National Party (PNP) bear no relation to our current economic situation. The combined cost of the worthy goals of unemployment insurance or true national health care coverage, the bidding war on the number of low income houses to be built — nearly double the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) already large promise of 70,000 — and myriad other expenditure, such as a much larger increase in Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) benefits, would amount to a multiple of the current projected deficit, depending on how it is phased.

Giving consumers $3,000 for electricity and $1,000 for water a month, thereby effectively rewarding inefficiency of the utility providers and encouraging consumption of scarce resources, is inferior to using the same sum for a targeted universal basic income, delivered as mobile money, and allowing citizens to set their priorities, be it food or a data plan for their children's education.

The impression given is that, after their experience with the JLP's $1.5-million tax threshold promise in 2016, the PNP is determined not to be out-promised, regardless of the economic circumstances. The problem is that, unlike the tax threshold, the cost of the promises being made appear too large to be phased in, or financed through raising indirect taxes.

Unlike in 2016, the informal sector has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. Inviting them to share further the burden with the long suffering PAYE workers is no longer an option, either practically or from the standpoint of overall fairness, as many are now in need of income support, not new taxation to fund spending.

The focus of both campaigns should be how we will fund the key social, health and education priorities and fix our implementation deficit, rather than make a grab bag of promises, however attractive, that we know a COVID-ravaged economy can't afford.