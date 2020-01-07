Humanity's march to oblivion

Dear Editor,

Warning signs have been with us for nearly four generations now, and in another four generations — at the vast extraction rates of the Earth's natural resources and their use — humanity will in all probability be despatched to oblivion with no meaningful life.

Political and industry leaders have no thought for our future generations at all, it appears, as they strip planet Earth bare of all its natural resources in order that they have their life today with no want, and for their own personal vast wealth with their mindless endeavours. 'Strip it clean for ourselves', appears to be their motto with no regard whatsoever at all for future generations to come, as we want it now for our own self-interest and for no one else.

Limitless greed, sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies within the politico-corporate arena, and which is far higher in relative numbers than the whole of humanity, are basically running the inevitable probability of despatching humankind to extinction in a relatively very, very short period of time in human history. For never before has the world been stripped so rapidly of its unreplenishable resources and at a level that is totally unsustainable for humans to exist in the long term. Indeed, the world is on course to destroy its very human existence, and our leaders and decision-makers are blind to what is on the horizon for all of us in the short to medium future, including their own future generation.

Although many great scientists have said as much over the last four generations, the main common denominator of what is happening in unparalleled terms with the march towards the end game for humankind is purely down to that very little used intelligence substance — common sense. It is not used by our leaders, if truth be told. If you keep taking out eventually you are simply left with nothing.

The big question is, therefore, why don't they understand this basic fact, where it is leading us all ultimately to the total demise of humankind?

But clearly personal self-interest and the accumulation of vast personal wealth come before all else.

This mindset is sheer madness; nothing more!

Dr David Hill

CEO

World Innovation Foundation

Huddersfield, United Kingdom

drhill@thewif.org.uk