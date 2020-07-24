Huntley and Pisgah's roads matter

Dear Editor,

I use this medium to share my concerns about the road to Huntley and Pisgah in north-west St Elizabeth.

I am a daughter, niece, cousin, friend of farmers and residents from these humble communities. I am a proud product of these beautiful farming areas, mostly known for their pineapples. I was born to two hard-working parents who struggled and worked hard to support their seven children. The blood, sweat, and tears from farming sent me to school. As a matter of fact, I still get my ground provisions and pineapples from my mother every two weeks.

Thankfully, I am now at the level where I am able to help to support them, but I am worried I may not be able to save the life of my now 72-year-old mother if she has a medical emergency. Why? The deplorable, tortuous, and wretched condition of the Pisgah, Huntley Castle, Ginger Hill, and Claremont roads make it difficult to traverse to the more developed areas; namely, Santa Cruz and Black River. I fear my mother and so many other community members may not survive in a medical emergency, since it is unlikely they will reach the nearest hospital, Black River Hospital, in time, owing to the atrocious road condition.

Prime Minister, I love my mother dearly, and it impacts me severely to think that a journey which can take 45 minutes, from Pisgah through Huntley Castle, Ginger Hill, Claremont, to Black River Hospital, now takes almost two hours.

It has been almost 30 years and the roads in Pisgah, Huntley Castle, and surrounding environs have deteriorated to the point at which people's lives may be in danger, especially when travelling at night. The road conditions are treacherous. We have endured for so long. How much more can we bear?

The councillor for the division, as well as Member of Parliament J C Hutchinson, has not only deserted, neglected, and abandoned the residents for more than 23 years, but he has subjected the constituents to hardships.

Having decent roads ought not to be a luxury, but a necessity, for taxpayers of this country. Rural roads matter too, thus, Pisgah and Huntley Castle, and the rest of St Elizabeth North Western are no exception.

I plead with you, Prime Minister, to consider our plight before disaster strikes. The road needs urgent attention.

I recall some time ago an MP stating that, “The road to development is the development of roads,” which also includes the rural roads. Please, help Pisgah and Huntley Castle communities to share in the 2030 vision for Jamaica so they can be areas where people will want to live, work, do business, and raise their families.

Suzette Brown

