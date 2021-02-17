I don't want to see Dr André Haughton in politics

Dear Editor,

Dr André Haughton seems disillusioned with politics, as well he might.

I was so disappointed when I learnt that he was throwing his hat into the political ring. I have always felt that he had so much to offer this country in the field of economics. I never thought of him as a political animal, nor do I think of him that way now.

His role, as I see it, is to inform/instruct the nation, not to be in the trenches seeking votes for himself or a political party.

The first indication that his stay in the ring might well be short was when he expressed an opinion contrary to that of his party leader over the reduction of General Consumption Tax (GCT) by two per cent.

“...I believe that whatever the cost we incur as a nation, it must be to the full benefit of the country,” he opined then. That's a patriot speaking. That's a statesman speaking. Not someone who would rather seek cheap political gain in order to win an election. He would prefer to be true to himself, to be academically honest, and lose an election.

I must confess that the Jamaica of 2021 has little place for the André Haughtons of this world. Gordon House, over the years, has been filled with many individuals who would sacrifice their honest opinions for the sake of party. People who prefer to stage walkouts of Parliament, instead of staying and discussing the nation's business.

Let us look at the exchange rate, for instance. We ended 1990 with one US dollar being $8.17. A year before it was $6.50. In 2000, it was $45.53. In 2010, it was $85.86 and last year it was J$142.65. Over the same time period, the Eastern Caribbean dollar has maintained a rate of US$1:EC$2.70. The Bahamian dollar is equal in value to the US dollar.

Further, we have had a perennial imbalance in trade. Are we honestly proud of that?

Dr Haughton was correct, even if his opinion did not gel with that of the party leader.

During the last political contest I wondered if Dr Haughton had become corrupted by his colleagues when he came out swinging against pollsters. That is never the way to go.

Jamaica moves, not so much because of our representatives in Gordon House, but because of well-run companies — GraceKennedy, Wisynco, Seprod, Lasco, Trade Winds Citrus, among others.

Jamaica also moves because of the many decent, conscientious Jamaicans who go out every day and do a good job and then go home to their families and do a good job there as well.

Jamaica moves because of the conscientious teachers, civil servants, accountants, doctors, nurses, transport operators, etc.

And so, when I heard of Dr Haughton entering politics I thought of something that a Haitian said to me in the latter part of the1980s: “Some people don't think they can help the country unless they become Président de la République.”

I do hope that Dr Haughton finds his niche.

Norman W M Thompson

norms74160@gmail.com