I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm a vaccine sceptic!

Dear Editor,

Again I will have to congratulate the Donald Trump Administration for leading the way in creating vaccines at a record pace.

I believe most humans believe in vaccines, but there's nothing wrong with being a vaccine sceptic, worst when governments are basically telling you to just shut up and take the vaccines.

I believe there's a difference between anti-vaxxers and vaccine sceptics. I do believe in vaccines, but I also have the right to question COVID-19 vaccines' side effects. I also have the right to not be forced into taking a vaccine. No amount of public education to promote COVID-19 vaccines will work if our public health experts don't answer questions.

The over-reported/alleged $400-million on public education for vaccines is a waste of government resources. It would be better if they were to use that money for vaccine distribution.

I am a 30-year-old with no kids as yet, so why can't I ask if there are complications with fertility with taking COVID-19 vaccines? Why are these health experts basically telling us to shut up?

The rise of anti-vaxxers and sceptics of vaccines is because the ruling class will close down any dissent in the media and only want one point of view on COVID-19 vaccines.

If you can have Dr Anthony Fauci telling the world that we could be wearing masks up to next year, clearly people will start to question why they should take vaccines, or even wear masks, when this won't return to normal even with vaccines, according to medical experts.

Like journalists, the medical practitioners in Jamaica only get their talking points from their counterparts overseas.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

