I was misrepresented

Dear Editor,

Good day and my best wishes to you and the staff, trusting that you are taking all the necessary safeguards for your good health in the pandemic period.

Newspaper and journalists should play by their own rules for relevance, fair and accurate representation, if indeed these are their rules.

On reading your representation of my article in today's Jamaica Observer (Monday, September 7, 2020), taken from what was published in yesterday's edition of the Sunday Sun, I am disappointed on two major aspects of your newspaper's misrepresentation.

On the basis that my comments were taken totally out of context and totally misrepresented, I would like to make two points. Hopefully, this will be addressed.

1. The basis of the entire opening of that article was the quote from Norman Manley, in which he not only highlighted the importance of a mass political education programme as an absolute necessity, but reiterated its importance. My response after that quote was, “Unbelievably, the party has no active or consistent political education programme; no leadership training capacity-building.”

“One of the first aims of the party in Jamaica today is to educate the people of this country to the true position they should occupy and to what they should expect of their democratic organisations. I may be talking as a true purist or as a foolish idealist but if this party is to succeed it will only succeed if it is based on foundations of a thoroughly grand and widespread educational campaign among the people of this country. They want to be taught what the constitution of this country is; they want to be taught what is the sort of Jamaica they should aim for their children and their children's children. Now I would like to say a word about the aims of the party. I want to start first with the more narrow aims of the party, and then pass on to the broader aims. I have already said that I do not think it can succeed without a widespread campaign of education carried right down to the masses of the people. I want every party to start on the principle that it is its duty and its right to make itself intelligently informed about the country it lives in. That is one of the first aims in organising this party. The party itself, when it puts forward its own representatives, will demand that they shall act in a disciplined way in accordance with the principles of the fundamental objects and programme of the party.” Norman Manley, president of the People's National Party, Launch Speech, Ward Theatre, September 18, 1938.

2. My only comment relating to the party's top leadership was specific and read as follows: “Persons have openly breached party discipline and there have been no sanctions, not even a reprimand, so they continue with impunity. The party president and national officers must take full responsibility for their indecisive, if not cowardly non-action.”

I stand by all my comments in that article. I am willing and accustomed to take all the flak from my short-sighted and or misguided and uninformed party members and supporters for the positions I hold, but not for the Jamaica Observer's misrepresentation.

Paul Burke

Kingston 2

paulburkeja@yahoo.com