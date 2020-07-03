I won't be voting if Wheatley is running on the JLP ticket

Dear Editor,

I am really wondering if my beloved Jamaica Labour Party is very serious about having a general election in August with Andrew Wheatley on its ticket?

Andrew Wheatley should step aside, clear his name, then come back into politics. He could cost the Jamaica Labour Party at least four seats.

Most of us Labourites have more principles than Comrades; therefore, few Labourites pointing to Phillip Paulwell and other Comrades is foolishness. We are a better party than the People's National Party when it comes to fighting the perception of corruption, so we can't lower our standard because of one man. Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he's new and different, so pointing back to the People's National Party is again foolishness.

The St Catherine South Central constituency was created in 2011 and its basically a Jamaica Labour Party garrison seat, so talks about letting the people decide is foolishness.

St Catherine Central Member of Parliament Bruce Golding ran on the National Democratic Party ticket in 1997 and was beaten by current Member of Parliament Olivia “Babsy” Grange. So if Andrew Wheatley ran as an independent or for the People's National Party he won't win.

Alexander Bustamante, Edward Seaga, and Bruce Golding all will be proud of Labourites still having principles. I won't be voting, blogging, writing letters, and calling radio programmes to defend the party in the next general election if Andrew Wheatley is still the party standard-bearer for St Catherine South Central. The likes of Aundre Franklin, Tom Tavares-Finson or Matthew Samuda can take over that seat. When and if Andrew Wheatley clears his name he can come back and likely get Everald Warmington or Olivia Grange's seat in the future.

Wheatley, a deputy general secretary of the party, released a statement that doesn't make any sense. Firstly, he's putting the party under pressure, saying he doesn't have any intention of leaving politics. Secondly, he's trying to bring the party down with him by saying it was the Cabinet who rubber-stamped his picks for Petrojam, knowing that Cabinet, throughout the years, takes the word of particular ministers on picks to be on boards, etc. Thirdly, he's saying because the Integrity Commission never asked him about a family link to Sophia Deer he didn't give answers to what he was never asked. To me, that information should have been disclosed by the former minister himself.

If Andrew Wheatley was a Labourite of a lower rank they would've removed him already.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

