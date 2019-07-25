If there is a 'comprehensive crime plan', then woe betide us

Prime Minister Andrew Holness continues to hope that political talk can cover the failure to effectively stem the spate of murders bedevilling the nation.

If his claim in Parliament this week is true, that the Government has implemented “the most comprehensive crime plan since Independence”, shouldn't we be feeling the effects of that? And shouldn't the murderers be quaking in their boots?

Indeed, if this is how the most comprehensive crime plan since Independence feels, then woe betide this country. In the context of such a plan, we shouldn't be relying on states of emergency (SOEs), a draconian tool reserved for the extremest of events.

The prime minister has to take this matter of crime more seriously. One can almost pardon him when, on the campaign trail in 2015, he said the unthinkable:

“If you keep the PNP [People's National Party] in power, the truth is that you could lose your life. If you keep the PNP in power and the crime rate continues to rise, the truth is that the next murder victim could be you.

“So if you want to survive and live in your country and feel safe, and if you want your family to feel safe, and if you want to feel like you can send your pickney on the road and nothing nuh happen to them, then join us in kicking out the PNP Government.”

But that was said from the heat and headiness of a political stage, when entertaining the cheering crowds is par for the course.

The country did go on to elect Mr Holness's Government in 2016. But we are no closer to feeling safer and our children are still being harmed in great numbers. No one in the crime-infested communities dares sleep with windows and doors open.

There is tragic irony in that while the prime minister is pandering to his desk-thumping colleagues in the Parliament, his opposite number, Dr Peter Phillips, is stealing the initiative by trying to unite the country against crime.

The PNP president has announced that in two weeks, on July 30, 2019, party intends to host a national stakeholder meeting on corruption and crime at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

“We have invited all critical stakeholders, including the leadership of the security forces, the academic community, the private sector, the churches and others,” Dr Phillips said, adding that he was leaving the doors open to members of the Government.

“We will be willing to accept the presence of the Government, if they choose to come. But I am throwing it out; we cannot avoid the inaction of the Government any longer, and we are going to be taking direct action across the country until they hear the voice of the people,” the Opposition leader said.

The private sector, churches, human rights and civil society groups have been calling for such a meeting. The most unsophisticated Jamaican knows that the scourge of crime will not be stilled without a true national effort.

To say that the Opposition is playing politics — it's what politicians do, including Jamaica Labour Party ones — is to ignore the cries of all the other groups in the society. It is good politics to listen to the people.