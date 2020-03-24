If water is life, Haughton District left to die

Dear Editor,

For years I have witnessed through various mediums the harsh impact that a lack of basic amenities, such as water, can have on a community. But it came to me forcefully moreso since 2019 into 2020.

Boasting a slogan such as “Water is Life” is pretty much cliche when compared to the service that the National Water Commission provides. I am led to believe by their poor service that water isn't a necessity and we can live without it.

I live in a small community in St Elizabeth by the name of Haughton District. For the period September 2019 to January 2020 the pipes were all dry. The reason for this, they suggested, was the collapse of the dam. Water returned on January 2, 2020 to be exact, only now for the pipes to be dry again. Now we are being told we have to wait another three to six months for the commodity to return again.

This community possesses a population of about 3,000 people who are left only to the mercy of the weather when it rains.

Considering our health crisis, the absence of running water makes it even more scary to think of how we will overcome this hurdle.

It's needless even to acknowledge funds that have been allocated to councillors and Members of Parliament who are given a budget to ease such lack, as evidence of this is usually invisible.

I am therefore requesting that the Government responds to our plight and show the care that is so needed at this point. Water, as it is always said, is indeed life. Ours is at risk.

Layton Williams

lytnwilliams@gmail.com