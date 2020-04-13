If we all do our bit, there will be good cheer and applause ahead

Among the great strengths of Jamaica's Tourism Minister Mr Edmund Bartlett is his ability to highlight the bright side.

So, even those with their heads in the sand will have been shocked into recognition of the hard realities at Mr Bartlett's assertion that Jamaica's tourism could start to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, round about September. That's five months from now.

It's difficult to put into words the catastrophic impact of the novel coronavirus on the global economy. It's easier for Jamaicans to just look around.

Almost, it seems, in the twinkling of an eye, tourism, among other sectors, has collapsed. Many thousands of workers in the hotel, restaurant and entertainment sectors have lost their jobs, as is the case in other industries.

With the closure of schools, hotels, other businesses, and Jamaica's airports to incoming passengers, the transport sector is reeling. Many farmers among other visitor industry suppliers suddenly find themselves with no markets.

Hopefully, Mr Bartlett is right and by September people will be seeing light ahead.

But what's to happen in the meantime with so many people who were barely surviving now out of work?

The Government's response has been to provide support and stimulus packages for the poorest and those hardest hit.

But we all know that can't be enough.

In the circumstances, people with an entrepreneurial bent are moving to grab opportunities that always arise in times of crisis.

We see the evidence in burgeoning online entertainment as young, tech-savvy people move to fill the breach created by COVID-19 lockdowns and social/physical distancing.

There is also growing demand for delivery services, as an outflow of lockdown and social distancing.

Entrepreneurs are moving rapidly to fill the sharply rising demand for masks and other protective equipment. Yesterday's Sunday Observer tells the story of local fashion designer Ms Rochele Spencer who has branched off into the production of masks.

However, for many people there is nowhere to turn.

For that reason, Jamaicans who find themselves with the ability to help others must do so.

In that regard, those who read yesterday's Observer online story of how English Language and eighth-grade teacher at St Elizabeth Technical High School Ms Dania Allen has reached out to help her students — now confined to home because of COVID-19 — would have felt their spirits soar.

We are told that Ms Allen, who has been interacting with her students online, came to realise that some were being challenged because of inadequate food.

So she reached out to help, and to get help. She has raised money from friends and family members. Local business people and farmers have also chipped in.

The Observer Online article tells us that more than 50 families have received food packages as a result of Ms Allen's initiative. A check with the school leadership yesterday revealed that, over recent days, the project has expanded, with far more people getting and offering help.

The weeks and months ahead will be very difficult. It is very likely to get worse before it gets better. But if those with the ability to offer a helping hand choose to follow Ms Allen's example, there will be much to cheer about.