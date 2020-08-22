Improving the quality of Jamaica's football

Thanks to television and allied audio-visual modes, football watchers, frustrated and burdened by the novel coronavirus pandemic, have had their fill of high-quality football out of Europe over the last two months.

In the larger, more popular leagues, football lovers watched enthralled as Liverpool raced to their first English Premier League title since 1990.

In Spain, Real Madrid took advantage of late-season stumbles by their great rivals Barcelona FC to cruise home in the end.

The German Bundesliga ended predictably with super-efficient Bayern Munich proving unstoppable. And in Italy, Juventus won their ninth-straight Serie A title.

Most enjoyable of all for fans has been the superlative football in the Champions League, and to a lesser degree the Europa League.

Just yesterday we saw Spanish club Sevilla defeat Inter Milan of Italy in an entertaining display to win the Europa league.

Fans can hardly wait to see tomorrow's UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and the artistic French side, Paris Saint-Germain. It promises to be a match made in heaven.

For Jamaicans, an oft repeated question is what's needed to get local football to a level which even resembles that which they watch on TV.

This newspaper often makes the case for improved surfaces, among other facilities. It's been said over and over again that for good football there must be good surfaces.

Obviously, it won't be possible, given resource limitations, to get all top Jamaican fields to resemble the 'carpets' so prevalent in First World football — at least not in the foreseeable future. But the aim must be to consistently improve and do whatever is necessary to ensure the highest possible standards at the National Stadium and at a few others, such as Stadium East and Catherine Hall in Montego Bay.

Crucially, coaching — especially at the junior levels — needs to improve. We are aware that it is an aspect to which the Jamaica Football Federation has been paying attention. Even with the paucity of resources, made worse by COVID-19, that approach will need to be intensified in the years ahead.

To be fair, Jamaica has had the satisfaction of exporting quality players to the North American professional leagues, etc, and even to Europe. The benefits from that have manifested itself in the obviously improved professionalism and tactical awareness of those now representing the national team.

Indeed, achievements by the Reggae Boyz in recent times speak to steadily improving talent. Those achievements include progression to the top 50 of Fifa rankings, elevation to the top five of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), and, if COVID-19 allows, to the final round of Concacaf qualifying competition for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Jamaicans know that for the Reggae Boyz to qualify for the senior Fifa World Cup — for the second time ever — that steady improvement of recent years will have to continue and even accelerate.