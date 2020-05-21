In search of the cure

Dear Editor,

I read an article in the Jamaica Observer with the headline 'Brazil recommends chloroquine to treat even mild COVID-19 cases'.

The use of the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in tandem with antibiotics to treat even mild cases of COVID-19 is controversial. Potential side effects can occur, including heart and liver dysfunction, retina damage, and even death.

During the infamous Bubonic Plague that affected Europe, and especially England, 1665-1666, one small village of Eyam, Derbyshire, isolated itself. It was a primitive form of strict social isolation. It was only about three miles from where my Marples ancestors lived in Baslow, Derbyshire. The quick-thinking actions of the citizens of Eyam saved many people and contained that virus from spreading to Manchester or Sheffield. The cause was reportedly blankets with infected fleas.

As far as healing waters, I was interested in the home remedies listed; however, they mostly dealt with relatively minor ailments and not the dread COVID-19, which has circled the globe leaving thousands of dead souls and no end in sight.

Various places in the Czech Republic claim the success of “healing waters”. Perhaps those were also effective in another way by strengthening otherwise frail bodies to fight off the disease. I have no answers, but I myself believe that good hygiene, combined with ample social distancing and cleaning surfaces, are the most essential practices.

This virus must be treated seriously. I pray that it subsides as quickly as possible. However, I realise that any recovery — both health recovery and economic recovery — will likely take much time.

Be safe, wear a mask in public, and guard your health.

James A Marples

Longview, Texas, USA

rosehillks@yahoo.com