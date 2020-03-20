Incumbents never fare well after a disaster

Dear Editor,

Historically, an Administration in office normally loses when they have a natural disaster and health-related incidents.

After Hurricane Hazel in 1954 the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) lost the following general election. After Hurricane Allen in 1980 the People's National Party (PNP) lost the following general election. Hurricane Gilbert, 1988, followed with the JLP losing the general election. Then Hurricane Dean in 2007 pre-empted the PNP's loss in the next general election. And, recently, chikungunya in 2014 came before the PNP losing in the following general election.

It could be argued that incumbent administrations lost for other reasons than national disasters and health issues. But, to me, no matter how popular a leader is, if he/she doesn't handle a crisis extremely well that popularity will be impacted greatly.

So far the Andrew Holness Administration is doing a great job. We need to learn to speak truth in spite of political affiliation.

We, as a nation, are blessed to have solid and steady people in control of this ship called Jamaica to go through the waters of this novel coronavirus.

We have Andrew Holness as prime minister, Christopher Tufton as health minister, Nigel Clarke as finance minister, and Edmund Bartlett as tourism minister. Imagine Peter Phillips as prime minister, Morais Guy as health minister, Mark Golding as finance minister, and Wykeham McNeill as tourism minister. One or two weak links in a chain would be a problem.

I hope the Government provides each constituency with $50 million not to fight the coronavirus only, but to also assist the needy who will be impacted greatly.

Also, I am calling on both political parties to issue statements about not campaigning during this period.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com