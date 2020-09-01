Inequality in COVID-19 arrests against young men

Dear Editor,

Over the past few weeks Jamaica has seen a drastic increase in coronavirus cases. It is understood that many of these cases are as a result of the celebrations that occurred during the Emancipendence weekend, as well as failure of the Jamaican Government to implement tighter curfew restrictions. However, even with the Government and various health authorities putting in place measures to alleviate the propagation of the virus, we have observed a lack of responsibility on the part of many Jamaicans in protecting themselves and others. It is as though they do not understand the gravity of the situation.

The spike, though controllable to some extent, was inevitable.

We have now surpassed the 200-case mark recorded in a single day. When we examine other countries, for example in Europe and other parts of the Caribbean, we see the same situation transpiring – cases continue to surge, amid governmental regulations.

In response to both local and international statistics, Jamaica has enhanced its enforcement mechanism, now with the use of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officers to arrest and charge those individuals who are in breach of the COVID-19 protocols for infractions as simple as not wearing a mask in public spaces.

I fully endorse this initiative as it is our own indiscipline that will ultimately lead to our demise. I can't understand why people need to be policed about their own health.

Notwithstanding, as a young man and a professional, I was deeply alarmed by an operation that was conducted by the JCF in the vicinity of Half-Way-Tree on August 31, 2020. A video online showed a group of police officers arresting only young men who were in breach of the COVID-19 protocols. It was observed that there were also female pedestrians without their masks, but no sanctions were taken against them. In fact, on the video many of these females were given an opportunity to search for and put on their masks then continue their business. However, not the young men.

It is noteworthy that the coronavirus pandemic is no respecter of person, whatever the age, class, social status, race, etc. Consequently, those who are found in breach of the protocols should not be discriminated against based gender or profile.

I consider the arrest of those young men distasteful, and I call for equity and equality at all levels. It would also be interesting to see if those individuals of a higher social ranking and influence who were found in breach some days ago will also be treated equally before the law.

There must be equal rights and justice in every category of society, including our young men.

Clayon Warner

claywarn@gmail.com