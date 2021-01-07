InflaTRUMPmation needs calming dose of BIDENprophen

Dear Editor,

Pain in all fashion rings the dawn alarm for so many each morning by becoming the standard under armour to the day's apparel ensemble.

Beneath the executive formal wear of the corporate machine, as well as the stained blue-collar strut, lies acute and chronic discomfort that multitudes suffer through daily.

Whether engaged with societal normalcy or lost integrity of health utility, the added stresses of family and COVID-19's wrath exacerbates mental and physical pain in all of us. The later has carved a home in our social architecture that has been eaten away by political termites.

Most diseases and chronic ailments manifest by induction of some kind of inflammatory process. So true is the ever-present social distortion in the United States since the inception of the current Administration that chronicity of devalued tutorials and negativism of provocative thought have plagued our nation at the visceral level. This invokes a huge swell and pain deep in the fibres of our democracy.

Like all presentations of pain, the undeniable anecdote for the US's ailing foundation of inflaTRUMPmation is the calming dose of BIDENprophen.

The social and economical radiance of badgering discourse has saturated social media since 2016 with POTUS 'centre-ing'.

COVID-19's demonic demeanour has been insurmountable and the deep-cut wounds of racial injustice reached volcanic eruption in 2020, but all without the comfort, guidance, and nurturing of the president. The inflammatory antics of POTUS have proliferated across most boundaries of decency; inducing a nation to a state of 'dis-ease'.

Now is the time for real social reformation and healing remedies for Americans.

Now is the time that we get back to unified engagement and interaction with a POTUS that we can trust to epitomise the true stance of integrity.

Now we'll have a leader that will place humanity before self and empathy before wealth.

True inspiration nestles in the belly of the calm.

Dr Dennis Walter Smith Sr

Seneca Falls, New York, USA

dnnsmi6@aol.com