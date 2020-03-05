Information... while missing

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, February 1, 2020 Moesha Appleton left her home in Trench Town for work in the Cross Roads area. Since then she has not been seen or heard from. Her family, particularly her mother, is devastated.

Her disappearance has been reported to the police at Half-Way-Tree, Cross Roads, and Denham Town stations, and there have not been any comforting words from the police. In fact, her mother has advised me that very little information has been forthcoming from the police. This is disturbing to me.

It is difficult for the police to solve all crimes that are committed, and we understand that. In this case, however, we are not even sure if one has been committed. Still, when you hear that there have been several calls for the use of modern-day technology to aid crime-fighting why is it not being used in this situation?

I was made to understand that there are several cameras in and around the area in which she would have travelled; have they been viewed?

What of her cellphone? Have we checked the last call(s) received or made? The phone is not needed to check, only the number.

If the police have been utilising these avenues then at least advise her mother so that she would know that something is being done.

People residing below Cross Roads are of the belief that they do not count on the scale of importance, and in a case like this they could appear to be correct. The question I would like answered is what if she was from above Cross Roads, how would they have treated the case?

More effort needs to be placed on communicating with families of individuals who go missing. If not, the 'two worlds, two justice' theory will always come into play.

Sylvester E Anderson, JP

Valentine Gardens

Kingston 19

sly1962@hotmail.com