Inhumane!
Dear Editor,
This following is an open letter to the United Nations:
For half of a society to walk or drive around in fear while in their birth country is worse than the fear of catching COVID-19.
When these circumstances are made worse by the leader of such a country it is only a matter of time before there is a clash.
It has been years upon years that the black people of this world, although in majority, have sat quietly and taken whatever is given to them.
Growing up, I read about southern Africa's Rhodesia; before it was Hitler, and even the motherland England.
Even as COVID-19 creeps across the world, the black race is saying enough is enough!
I wish to say to the United Nations that to rule America's way, by subduing its citizens with the neck-hold and brute force, should be outlawed. It is inhumane.
Lee Clarke
Councillor
Whitehall Division
leetris51@yahoo.com
