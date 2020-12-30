Investigate reports of inmate abuse

Dear Editor,

Stand Up for Jamaica (SUFJ) has taken note of the allegation of inmate abuse at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre and calls for an immediate investigation into the events that have transpired.

It is very disheartening to hear that during the Christmas period, when we should be spreading cheer and goodwill, inmates are being subjected to abuse.

Being in prison at Christmas without the opportunity to communicate with or be visited by family is already a difficult and isolating consequence of the novel coronavirus pandemic that inmates have had to be dealing with, and as such it is very alarming that some warders would want to create further sadness and misery for these individuals who are already suffering so much behind bars.

Since mid-March, in order to prevent any spread of virus, all contacts have been banned and the Department of Correctional Services and Ministry of Health and Wellness have been implementing efficient protocols to avoid in places where social distancing cannot be practised and the overall risk of an epidemic in the prisons. But this means also that since March inmates have been isolated without being able to see their families and their children as it usually happens on Christmas Family Day.

Our attorney visited the institution on Monday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 29 and collected several reports which talk about severe beatings, batons used to evict inmates from their cells throughout the nights, and destruction of personal belongings. As a result, some blocks are on hunger strike and inmates do not come out from their cells.

SUFJ stands in remembering everybody about inmates' rights and the need to keep professional standards. As such, it calls for swift action to be taken against the correctional officers who have been involved in the reports of abuse. We have contacted the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) as we consider such episodes serious matters and believe they should receive the full attention of the Department of Correctional Services.

Maria Carla Gullotta

Kingston

carlajamaica51@gmail.com