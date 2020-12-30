Investigate reports of inmate abuse
Dear Editor,
Stand Up for Jamaica (SUFJ) has taken note of the allegation of inmate abuse at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre and calls for an immediate investigation into the events that have transpired.
It is very disheartening to hear that during the Christmas period, when we should be spreading cheer and goodwill, inmates are being subjected to abuse.
Being in prison at Christmas without the opportunity to communicate with or be visited by family is already a difficult and isolating consequence of the novel coronavirus pandemic that inmates have had to be dealing with, and as such it is very alarming that some warders would want to create further sadness and misery for these individuals who are already suffering so much behind bars.
Since mid-March, in order to prevent any spread of virus, all contacts have been banned and the Department of Correctional Services and Ministry of Health and Wellness have been implementing efficient protocols to avoid in places where social distancing cannot be practised and the overall risk of an epidemic in the prisons. But this means also that since March inmates have been isolated without being able to see their families and their children as it usually happens on Christmas Family Day.
Our attorney visited the institution on Monday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 29 and collected several reports which talk about severe beatings, batons used to evict inmates from their cells throughout the nights, and destruction of personal belongings. As a result, some blocks are on hunger strike and inmates do not come out from their cells.
SUFJ stands in remembering everybody about inmates' rights and the need to keep professional standards. As such, it calls for swift action to be taken against the correctional officers who have been involved in the reports of abuse. We have contacted the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) as we consider such episodes serious matters and believe they should receive the full attention of the Department of Correctional Services.
Maria Carla Gullotta
Kingston
carlajamaica51@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy