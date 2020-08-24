Irresponsible election campaigning inexcusable

Prime Minister Andrew Holness blundered badly during his election campaign tour of Manchester Central late Saturday.

On Friday, Mr Holness — following alarming increases in COVID-19 cases and dangerously loose behaviour by the two major political parties and their supporters on nomination day — announced new measures, featuring prohibition on motorcades and gatherings.

Said the prime minister: “[M]otorcades with more than two buses, which we call Coaster buses; motorcades that are stopping and greeting; motorcades that are carrying persons by bus, that will be prohibited.”

And further: “We will allow drive-throughs, meaning that the political party should present a route to the police commander in charge of the respective areas they intend to tour, and they can drive through but not stop and greet. It would be merely driving through displaying their signs, banners, paraphernalia, but there will be no stopping and greeting; so there should be no gathering at any point...”

Yet, we are told by our reporter in Mandeville, that “from as early as 1:00 pm” on Saturday people, including those who were obviously ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters, “began converging on the town centre, with the crowd growing larger by the hour”, awaiting the arrival of Mr Holness.

We are told that at minutes to 7:00 pm the prime minister came through Mandeville, protruding from the sunroof of a motor vehicle, midway a long line of vehicles.

We are told that there was little or no social/physical distancing as party supporters, some without masks, joyously saluted their leader. There was body protrusion from vehicles in clear breach of traffic rules.

Indeed, video footage and still photographs supported our reporter's version.

The only good thing that could be said of all this is that the vehicles drove through without stopping. But that's cold comfort.

Apart from Saturday's events in Mandeville, it seems obvious that the concept of 'drive-throughs' during this election campaign is flawed.

Not stopping and greeting will not, by itself, prevent people from gathering to see and be seen by their political heroes. And, if people are not going to gather, what is the point of drive-throughs?

Jamaicans must not fool themselves. The pandemic must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

Reports of hundreds of COVID-19 infections in recent days and four deaths since the start of August are bad enough.

Then there is news of prominent people, the Mayor of Port Maria Mr Richard Creary and Police Commissioner Mr Antony Anderson, testing COVID-19 positive. Also, doctors and other medical professionals have tested positive.

Seemingly uncertain, the Government has been at sixes and sevens in its COVID-19 policies governing the tourism industry, leading to distress in that sector.

Elsewhere, reopening of schools has been delayed, additional curfews imposed, and in some areas there are renewed restrictions on places of worship and entertainment venues, including beaches and rivers.

In such circumstances, irresponsible election campaigning is inexcusable.

It seems to us that, with immediate effect, drive-throughs and any sort of encouragement for people to gather during this election campaign should be abandoned.

Otherwise, well-thinking Jamaicans will be left to believe they are being taken for idiots.