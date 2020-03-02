Is a reported 2% death rate from COVID-19 significant?

Dear Editor,

A death (mortality) rate of about two per cent for COVID-19 has been reported. Is this significant?

Consider the USA, where the common flu is fairly well documented. In 2019, out of a population of 328.9 million, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that 35.5 million caught the flu, or 10.7 per cent of the population, or 1 in 10. Of that, the CDC reported 34,200 deaths or 0.096 per cent — a little under one in 1,000 who contracted the flu died of it.

Remember also this is despite their having a vaccine against the flu, and there's no vaccine for COVID-19 yet.

It is reported that the COVID-19 virus is more infectious than the flu, so let's only consider the same number of infected in a worldwide epidemic (called a pandemic) in the same example of the USA, the number of infected should be higher.

A two per cent mortality rate for COVID-19 would be 0.02 times 35.5 million, equating to 710,000 deaths, as compared to 34,200 deaths just from the flu in the USA.

So, if it sweeps through Jamaica with a population of 2.9 million at the same infection rate of the common flu, we could probably expect more than 300 deaths if it was only as infectious as the flu.

Cho, man! We murder far more than that a year.

Still, in plain numbers, more than the equivalent of one quarter of the entire population of Jamaica would die in the USA if they are unable to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus there.

In the USA, President Donald Trump does not seem to be particularly concerned, thinking that the few thousand who died from the flu in 2019 was a lot. Oh, really?

If he ever took the time to do the calculation he might realise that more than three-quarter million of his electorate might die from COVID-19 and be properly scared witless. Ha!

Howard Chin

