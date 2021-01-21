Is Holness pro-life or pro-choice?

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is known for its social conservative principles. I've notice there's no record of Prime Minister Andrew Holness views about abortion.

I support members of the Church asking Prime Minister Andrew Holness to declare his views whether he supports it or not.

The only vote I've ever seen Holness make against a popular issue was in the debate on the resumption of hanging. He doesn't support capital punishment.

He faced some backlash for coming out against corporal punishment in the past; therefore, maybe that's why, on the abortion issue, I believe, he has tried his best to avoid saying anything.

But Prime Minister Andrew Holness, as a family man, and as church man, can't lose by being pro-life. Also, the party he represents ought to be a pro-life party. But I suspect he's afraid of the loud liberal Labourites on Twitter.

I believe if Holness is for abortion his popularity will go down. Nonetheless, I believe we should hear our leaders' positions on the abortion issue. The JLP has 49 members in the House, I don't believe Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, a pro-choice activist, represents them all. Why are the pro-lifers in the JLP not coming out?

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com