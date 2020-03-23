Is it a good move for churches to close their doors against coronavirus?

Dear Editor,

Do you agree with the churches for closing their doors against the coronavirus, or for limiting the number of worshippers to 20 people in each church?

Should the people of God listen to the instructions or the commands of the Government or the authorities by closing the temples of God? Whom should we obey, the voice of man or the voice of God?

Furthermore, shouldn't we, first and foremost, hear from God, who has supernatural power and also the remedy to stamp out this deadly virus before clamping down on church worship?

Our prophets, prophetesses, prayer warriors, and mountain-moving believers should be able to hear from God pertaining to this matter, so that they can tell the nation what He is saying about this virus before obeying the powers that be.

Prophetess Christine McLean, a powerful woman of God, is upset about this and has hit out strongly against it. She has said that she will not obey the prime minister to close down her church. She further said that she is ready to go to prison.

Prophetess McLean's message was gripping and interesting. She went on to say that, “Whatever medication they are using, to kill this coronavirus, will not help. Only Jesus can help this situation.”

Even though prevention is better than cure, the only way we should be isolating ourselves from going to church is if God says so — and He would never agree for us to close down His temples.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com