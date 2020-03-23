Is it a good move for churches to close their doors against coronavirus?
Dear Editor,
Do you agree with the churches for closing their doors against the coronavirus, or for limiting the number of worshippers to 20 people in each church?
Should the people of God listen to the instructions or the commands of the Government or the authorities by closing the temples of God? Whom should we obey, the voice of man or the voice of God?
Furthermore, shouldn't we, first and foremost, hear from God, who has supernatural power and also the remedy to stamp out this deadly virus before clamping down on church worship?
Our prophets, prophetesses, prayer warriors, and mountain-moving believers should be able to hear from God pertaining to this matter, so that they can tell the nation what He is saying about this virus before obeying the powers that be.
Prophetess Christine McLean, a powerful woman of God, is upset about this and has hit out strongly against it. She has said that she will not obey the prime minister to close down her church. She further said that she is ready to go to prison.
Prophetess McLean's message was gripping and interesting. She went on to say that, “Whatever medication they are using, to kill this coronavirus, will not help. Only Jesus can help this situation.”
Even though prevention is better than cure, the only way we should be isolating ourselves from going to church is if God says so — and He would never agree for us to close down His temples.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy