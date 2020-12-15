Is our health team ready for vaccine distribution?
Dear Editor,
With an alarming uncertainty surrounding the nature of how the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed here in Jamaica there are a lot of questions surrounding its access and distribution, but more so we need to answer the question of how prepared are our front line workers to deal with this transition in our health care system.
Earlier this year, we had to contend with the shortage of ventilators, and had to resort to creative ways of mask-making in the effort to combat the spread. And our health care system has already been streamlined, with all sectors having to deal with the increasing cases that are happening on a daily basis, as well as dealing with regular day-to-day challenges outside of COVID-19.
The roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine began in the United States, where the first batch for distribution was approved by its Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as one the biggest vaccination effort in US history. While this is seen as significant among health officials, the American public is still expressing some scepticism or concern surrounding how these shots are expected to be administered to health care workers and how would they be certain that these health care workers take the vaccine before treating or administering the vulnerable populations, including individuals from the nursing homes and other high-risk groups.
The rate of transport of the Pfizer vaccine is also essential since it determines the viability of it. How these vaccines will be transported and stored will also be critical for us in Jamaica. It was also stated that, under the FDA regulations, the vaccines should be stored at extremely low temperatures, specifically around 94 degrees below zero. The regulation also stipulates that front line workers who will be a part of the vaccine distribution efforts should be dressed in fluorescent yellow clothing and hard hats and gloves to avoid direct contact with the vaccines and, worse, contamination. How will we, as a country, acquire the required equipment for storage and specialised personal protective equipment?
They would also have to be treated with the vaccine as well before treating others.
These factors are pertinent as we transition into this phase of the pandemic. While the vaccine will make a big difference in saving lives and lowering the risk, there should be robust discussions and considerations into how administration and distribution will take place, but more so how ready are our health care workers are at this stage.
Having to contend with the increase in cases is one thing, but to administer the vaccine is another dilemma.
Delion D Bowes
Equality Youth Jamaica
bowesdelion@gmail.com
