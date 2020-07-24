Is PM Holness living in a glass house?
Dear Editor,
“People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.” — European proverb
Are Christians today living in the false hope of heaven? Most people want to live better, happier and longer, and many even forever. It is good to have optimistic expectations, because we cannot cope without hope. But do high hopes or dreams become mere fantasy or false hope, because they are yet to be realised?
Alexander Pope wrote that hope springs eternal in the human breast. It is vision and passion; high hopes and daring to dream, being bold and audacious which have propelled individuals and nations to achieve the seemingly impossible.
One recalls Barack Obama's Audacity Of Hope on his journey to becoming the historic first African American and 44th US president, as well as President John F Kennedy's challenge to Americans to land a man on the moon, accomplished on July 20, 1969 with Neil Armstrong and Edwin Buzz Aldrin. Earlier the Russians defied the laws of gravity when cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, on April 12, 1961, became the first person to journey into outer space, on the foundation of the Wright Brothers who invented the aeroplane in 1907.
Noteworthy also are Russia's industrialisation under Josef Stalin, Singapore's rise from Third World to First World under Lee Kuan Yew, and China's rapid rise to an economic giant, realising the early vision of Chairman Mao.
We have our grand Vison 2030 road map to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business. In the 70s, former Prime Minister Michael Manley advocated the vision for true economic independence and self-sufficiency. On the journey towards great achievements have characteristically been many setbacks and failures, in all the aforementioned cases. Like all leaders Manley would have made mistakes and missteps. Leaders will always face criticisms. Christ performed miracles but was criticised, cursed, and eventually crucified. Did that make his message of salvation a false hope?
Prime Minister Holness reportedly declared Manley gave us false hope. Is the prime minister living in a glass house? During the last general election campaign he made the grand promise Jamaicans would sleep with their doors and windows open. But we still have a horrendous crime and murder rate. Would Holness, using the same criteria he did for Manley, similarly conclude he also gave Jamaicans false hope?
Daive R Facey
dr.facey@gmail.com
