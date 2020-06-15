Dear Editor,

The mayor of London has said that the statues of imperialist figures could soon be removed from the streets of that lovely city.

Here in Jamaica, there is talk of removing certain publicly placed statues and monuments to a museum. That may be a good idea. However, I should think that a better idea would be to:

(1) abolish the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as Jamaica's final court; and

(2) remove the distant and foreign Queen as head of our country.

These are not matters that require any debate. The statues and monuments will disappear thereafter.

I am impatient. It is high time!

Seymour Panton

srp@cwjamaica.com