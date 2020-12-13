It's a brave, new post-COVID-19 world

With the much-anticipated arrival of a vaccine to counter the novel coronavirus, it is even more crucial now that every facet of society begins to prepare or accelerate plans to operate in a post-pandemic world.

From a policy perspective, it is important that what is done in the short run does not permanently distort the long-term development potential of societies and, by extension, the entire world.

This crucial dilemma is nowhere more evident than in the severe damage done to the education sector, particularly to children across the globe. With some justification, it is feared that their education may have been irreversibly stunted.

In economic terms, the effects of the pandemic are the immediate impoverishment caused by lower incomes and mass unemployment. It will take years to recover and in some cases we may never recover. Some companies that have gone out of business may never return.

Jobs based on social interaction and crowds are likely to return slowly but only after the vaccines have done their job. In-person shopping as we know it might never be the same again, with greater reliance on delivery. International travel will be influenced by perceptions of how healthy destinations are.

Socially, mankind's urge/need to interact with other people will recover because it was never tempered, only suppressed during the periods of imposed restrictions. That is expected to erupt and flourish, possibly with abandon.

Medical science, which was disregarded in many places, will have gained a few converts. Surprisingly, a large number of people still do not believe that there is a pandemic, even on their deathbeds, and even more see no need to wear a mask or plan to take the vaccine. The work to counter this must continue apace.

Hopefully, COVID-19 would have taught us that good public health is not just a desirable social benefit in an enlightened welfare state but a necessary public investment for a productive population. It should also be clear that a dollar spent on preventative measures will save countless more in corrective measures.

The pandemic will encourage the restoration of multilateralism because some problems are global and can therefore only be tackled by international cooperation. This augurs well for issues such as climate change.

It is unlikely that in-person communication will revert to the past, certainly not as it relates to work. Businesses are enjoying the increased efficiency and lower cost of office space and utilities, as employees savour the reduced time and cost of transport to and from work.

Of course, in certain jobs it is not possible to work from home, and home may not be conducive to work. Working and learning from home require desktop computers, tablets, smart mobile phones and affordable access to the Internet. All of this assumes the availability of water and electricity at home.

Churches are understandably yearning for a return to normality, but while worshippers are eager to congregate, some have discovered the benefit of online services, which offer more choice. Tithes and offering can be lodged online.

It's a brave, new post-COVID world, but let all Jamaicans embrace it.