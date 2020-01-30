It's IPO season!

Dear Editor,

Jamaica's economy, much to the benefit of the current Government, has shown significant improvement and is on a path to projected growth. The steps are small but steady and heading in the right direction.

I, and many other young Jamaicans, remain hopeful.

The Jamaica Stock Exchange earned the title as the world's best performing stock exchange recently with the share of Jamaicans with brokerage accounts growing from 5 per cent to more than 10 per cent in the last decade. Concerted strides towards financial literacy and good financial opportunities have made all the difference.

The year 2019 saw many initial public offerings (IPOs), as many local businesses went public with plans for expansion and further growth, ultimately an ode to patriotism and confidence in the economy. By and large the country was jolted into action with news of the Government's privatisation of its alternative energy supplier, Wigton Windfarm Limited, and the successful listing of the company on the main market, which saw 31,200 Jamaicans taking up the offer to own 11 billion shares in the company, strategically priced at 50 cents per share.

Just days into 2020, First Rock Capital Holdings announced its intention to raise US$12.3 million (some $1.6 billion) from 106,083,332 shares. The ambitious start-up, led by financial maverick Ryan Reid, is dedicated to real estate investments and offers investors the opportunity to own properties far outside of Jamaica, extending into the region and North America.

It seems the confidence from 2019's IPO boom has transferred to this year as the option seems well positioned for full subscription.

There are no signs of a slow in pace as investors gear up for news of the next IPO to break.

Should we be able to sustain this kind of growth, then certainly our record low unemployment rate of 8.4 per cent is expected to dip even further.

Jamaicans at home and abroad have seemingly eased into the understanding of what it will take to continue to push our economy forward. I'm impressed, intrigued, and impassioned by the latest developments and hope that as 2020 progresses we'll continue to break new ground in finance.

Here's to a great year!

Patrice McLean

patmclean74@gmail.com