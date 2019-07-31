It's time we take human trafficking seriously!

Dear Editor,

With July 30 recognised as World Day Against Trafficking In Persons I must highlight that the constant discourse surrounding human trafficking — though it may seem overdone — remains quite relevant among the youth population in our society today. This idea stems from the fact that youth between ages 18 and 35 are deemed as being most susceptible to experiencing this trauma and, in my opinion, oftentimes develop a sense of fear or, worse, do not live to tell their tales — which, in and of itself, is a sad notion.

According to the National Institute of Justice (2019), the United Nations defines human trafficking as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring, or receipt of persons by improper means (such as force, abduction, fraud, or coercion) for an improper purpose, including forced labour or sexual exploitation.

As a quite inconspicuous topic of conversation, human trafficking is not really seen or treated as something serious and this therefore causes victims to not know how to react in a given situation and, thus, ultimately become afraid to even share information or access services due to the ever-present societal inclinations and stigma that are attached to the said topic.

Likewise, we have borne witness to the huge number of students, at-risk youth, and teenagers who go missing each day and are broadcast on our television screens. Many a time these missing victims do not just disappear into thin air, but are actually trafficked beyond their will powers, and this is a matter of grave importance that we as a society must look into.

Human trafficking is not selective as to who its victims are nowadays. We have seen a change in the narrative where not only adults are being affected by this issue, but more so a very large number of the youth population. There needs to be a radical change in regard to the way in which society views and addresses the said topic that is of vast importance, but, in reality, is deemed as trivial.

The Government is trying, but not doing enough in regards to promoting and fostering safety and protection of our youth population. It can do more. In the same way focus is made on topics such as crime and corruption, the same can be done about human trafficking. It is time we get rid of the societal bias and mentality that if something is not outrightly existing/happening then there is no need to address it. Human trafficking is of equal importance to all other problems and, in order to further achieve development, we first have to remember that our youth are the future of tomorrow and, therefore, we need to take care of them.

Lamar Grant

lamargrant13@yahoo.com