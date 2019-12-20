It takes a team

Dear Editor,

The success of Toni-Ann Singh as Miss World 2019 has created a euphoria which has put us in the right mood for the celebration of the festive season.

As it is with such matters, we sometimes tend to go overboard in asserting that, on a per capita basis, Jamaica has more beautiful women than most of the other countries of the world. Nothing can be further from the truth.

What then accounts for our level of success in the Miss World contests over the years?

It can be attributed to our method of selection, consistent coaching, and motivation. But for the dedicated work of trainers, many of our contestants would not have made it beyond the first round.

Let us therefore also salute the persons who were responsible for making it happen. As it is in athletics with Stephen Francis and Glen Mills, so it is with our beauty contests.

Webster Edwards

