Ja's Doha medal count
Dear Editor,
Despite the massive crime problem and the continuous spates of untimely deaths, I feel led to ask this question: What is our national or collective expectation of the medal count in this 2019 World Championships?
I have heard some people saying that we will get at least nine medals, some say 12, and so on; and they have also named some of the athletes who they believe will medal in this game of glorious uncertainties.
I am expecting Team Jamaica to come through with at least 13 medals, but I will not predict those who will get gold, silver or bronze medal.
Still, I am confident that the fast and confident Danielle Williams, a determined competitor who glides over the hurdles like a panther or like a leopard, will win the women's 100m hurdles final.
And, I am putting my neck on the block in affirming the fact that our “Pocket Rocket”, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and the very promising Elaine Thompson will each pick up a medal in the women's 100 and 200m finals. (Five medals in total, so far.)
The tough contender Shericka Jackson will get a medal in the women's 400m final. And also, in the women's 4x100 and 4x400m relays final and the men's 4x100 and 4x400m relays final I am expecting both genders to medal; bringing the medal count to 10 so far.
Further, Yohan Blake will pick up a medal in the men's 100m final, Latoya Gould in the women's 800m final, and also one from the women's long jump final; making the overall total of 13 medals for Jamaica.
I wish all of our athletes success and great and exciting showdowns in Doha, Qatar.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy876@gmail.com
