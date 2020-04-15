Jamaica has lost a great man in Freddie Green

The passing on Sunday of Mr Winford Fitz-Herbet “Freddie Green” Green has understandably plunged the sporting fraternity into mourning.

Before becoming one of the more outstanding sport administrators in this country, Mr Green distinguished himself as a footballer, track and field athlete, and cricketer representing his alma mater Kingston College (KC) throughout his years there, starting in 1946.

People who knew him at KC attest to his never-say-die attitude, which was at the root of that school's zeal for competition, as well as the grit and determination displayed by its students in all their endeavours. In short, what they all refer to as the “Fortis spirit”.

To prove that claim, they point to his insistence that the 1949 KC Manning Cup team that he captained had to start training from Easter, instead of the summer, as he was tired of losing matches to their North Street rival, St George's College.

The hard work paid off as, on their way to their first-ever Manning Cup title, KC defeated St George's 3-1 at Sabina Park. Additionally, the 1949-1950 season saw KC, with Mr Green's contribution, also winning at cricket and track and field.

Before his exploits at KC, Mr Green attended Mico Practising School, where he captained the football team and represented the school in track athletics.

Immediately after graduating from KC, Mr Green was called upon by the school's founder, Bishop Percival Gibson, to coach the Manning Cup team in 1951, later saying he was shocked by the offer. However, his natural leadership ability, coupled with his keen knowledge of the game and the experience gained as a player, made him the perfect fit for the job.

It was no surprise, therefore, that under Mr Green's leadership KC won the Manning Cup in 1951 and successfully defended it in 1952. With those successes under his belt, he pursued a degree in physical education at the University of British Columbia and also attended the University of Western Ontario.

But the lure of his alma mater, coupled with his passion to develop sporting discipline in young men, resulted in him returning to the famed “Purples” of North Street in 1957 as physical education teacher, sportsmaster, and assistant coach to the legendary Mr Trevor Parchment who, at the time, was coach of the Manning Cup team.

Eventually, Freddie Green again took over the reins of the Manning Cup team between 1958 and 60, winning the Manning Cup in 1958. Those years at KC and his achievements laid the perfect foundation for his move to Mico College as director of sports between 1960 and 1967.

But even after being wooed into the public and private sectors, he eventually returned to sports — the sector that was dear to his heart — serving as director of sports at The University of the West Indies, Mona, between 1972 and 92, and general secretary of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association from 1970 until his retirement in 2005.

Additionally, as an official of the International Amateur Athletic Federation, Mr Green represented Jamaica well.

Now, his long and splendid innings over, Freddie Green leaves the field and will now enjoy fadeless light and immortal life in that kingdom where love and joy prevail through eternal ages.

Our condolence and best wishes to the family of this great Jamaican.