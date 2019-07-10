Jamaica's claim in the US presidential race

Dear Editor,

While Joe Biden, former United States vice-president, is leading in the polls for the Democratic nomination for president with his veritable slogan: “We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation,” there are many other contenders.

At this time, the Jamaica brand seems to be 'winning' the Democratic presidential race with two candidates openly declaring Jamaican heritage.

Senator Kamala Harris from California hints at Jamaican and Native Indian parentage and promises “truth, justice and decency”. Mayor Wayne Messam, from Miramar, praises the vision of his parents from Jamaica who came to America. He describes his immigrant father as a “contract sugar cane cutter” and Messam wants “all of America” to achieve “the same prospects” of the American Dream that his father realised.

In the video clip titled Elizabeth Warren Launches Exploratory Committee for President, Warren's voice-over claims an America for all. At 3.31 minutes into the clip a Jamaican flag in the hand of a bystander is prominently waved in the shot. “No matter where you live in America, or where your family came from in the world, you deserve a path to opportunity, because no matter what our differences, most of us want the same thing: To be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, and take care of the people we love. That's the America I am fighting for...”

Jamaicans in the diaspora and at home no doubt are rejoicing about the significance of Jamaican lineage in leadership. Our national leadership, as well as every citizen in all spheres, too, must honour, recognise this value, and serve with dignity our own Jamaican people.

