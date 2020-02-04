Jamaica's football is in chaos

Dear Editor,

While Sports Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange is busy erecting and unveiling statues, the country's most popular sport, football, is descending into the doldrums from which, without urgent attention, it may never emerge.

True, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has an elected body to oversee and run the country's football and it may not be correct protocol for the minister to intervene. However, these are desperate times which call for desperate measures. Someone has to step in and save this bunch of keystone cops from themselves, and in so doing Jamaica's football.

The country's football is too important for this incompetent group to continue doing more harm than good to the product.

What's worse, there are far more competent individuals who could serve the country's football while this hapless bunch lumber from one disaster to the next.

The departure of former Head Coach Hue Menzies and his assistant, Lorne Donaldson, should remove any doubt that the rudderless ship is sinking.

The litany of catastrophic decisions and blunders are too many to list here. However, all well-thinking lovers of football deem the situation as enough of a crisis and implore the sport minister to step in and appoint an interim board to take over and save Jamaica's football from this motley crew.

Sean Montgomery

St Andrew