Jamaica's football is in chaos
Dear Editor,
While Sports Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange is busy erecting and unveiling statues, the country's most popular sport, football, is descending into the doldrums from which, without urgent attention, it may never emerge.
True, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has an elected body to oversee and run the country's football and it may not be correct protocol for the minister to intervene. However, these are desperate times which call for desperate measures. Someone has to step in and save this bunch of keystone cops from themselves, and in so doing Jamaica's football.
The country's football is too important for this incompetent group to continue doing more harm than good to the product.
What's worse, there are far more competent individuals who could serve the country's football while this hapless bunch lumber from one disaster to the next.
The departure of former Head Coach Hue Menzies and his assistant, Lorne Donaldson, should remove any doubt that the rudderless ship is sinking.
The litany of catastrophic decisions and blunders are too many to list here. However, all well-thinking lovers of football deem the situation as enough of a crisis and implore the sport minister to step in and appoint an interim board to take over and save Jamaica's football from this motley crew.
Sean Montgomery
St Andrew
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy