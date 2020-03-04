Dear Editor,

The national discourse has been dominated by the concerns with corruption, which occurs at all levels of our society.

Corruption is a spiritual, moral, and social malaise which robs the nation and its people in myriad ways. It stymies growth and threatens the fulfilment of national goals. Corruption also threatens the attainment of a secure and bright future for our children.

Corruption is more than the unholy enrichment of public officials or people in business, large or small. It is degrading to our social fabric, deleterious to our economic well-being, and destructive to our spiritual and ethical relationships with God and with one another.

Jamaica simply cannot afford corruption.

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) holds firmly to the belief that God demands righteous living from all people. The JCC confesses the holy imperative to live righteously and act justly.

He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God? (Micah 6:8)

The council acknowledges that the Church has not always been faithful to God's call to righteous living. We unreservedly repent of and renounce these sins and purposefully strive to obey God, who has called us to live holy lives.

The JCC, therefore, places on record, once more, its abhorrence of all forms of corruption and corrupt practices. The council decries and condemns the pursuit of ill-gotten gain through corrupt means. We resolutely stand in solidarity with all entities, programmes, organisations, and individuals which are engaged in and/or are mandated to tackle and bring down this threat to national well-being. We also embrace the efforts of all who express an interest and desire to find ways to expose this problem and openly and transparently work towards its resolution.

Therefore, the JCC enjoins the people of and all who love this nation to resist the impulses of individual idiosyncrasies or political pragmatism in our common struggle against corruption.

We commit ourselves to continued earnest prayer as we work with State entities, non-governmental organisations, and international friends to overcome this scourge, and so fulfil the call to live righteous and fruitful lives.

Rev Newton Dixon

President

Jamaica Council of Churches

presidentatjcc@gmail.com