JamaicaEye underutilised?

Dear Editor,

I would like to applaud the entire JamaicaEye network, along with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, for the quick action in identifying the vehicle and the owner who had been involved in the mowing down of a police officer recently.

A few years ago we were not at this point, and I'm sure that if not for this system the taxi operator would have continued to 'run' the streets knowing full well that he would not be caught.

Well, times have changed, and we apparently now have the full backing of technology to support us.

However, I must raise one concern about JamaicaEye — a concern that many are thinking but afraid to say. Where has JamaicaEye been all this time when drivers continue to drive recklessly and endanger the lives of their passengers and other motorists? Where has it been while drivers continue to disobey traffic lights? Wasn't this network of surveillance able to pick up robberies taking place? I know the full roll-out of the system was expected to occur in September 2019, but I haven't heard any reports of its effectiveness until the tragic incident involving the lawman. During that time (September 2019) until now several robberies have taken place leaving many citizens in fear for their lives. The question now is: Has this system been underutilised the whole time?

The cameras under JamaicaEye were intended to monitor public spaces across the island and assist the authorities in responding to incidents linked to a disaster, act of criminality, or crashes. I would like to know who is monitoring this system daily and does this person provide information quickly to the Jamaica Constabulary Force. And, if they do, how quickly do these officers act? There are numerous incidents linked to criminal behaviour around us that requires surveillance to apprehend these individuals.

While I laud the move by the Ministry of National Security, there is still room for improvement. We can clamp down on crime if we make the effort to do so. Too much is happening in our small island that is affecting our growth agenda.

Andre Heslop

andreheslop9@gmail.com