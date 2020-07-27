Jamaicans are not ungrateful, Sergeant Rowe

Dear Editor,

The recent comments by the chairman of the Police Federation accusing Jamaicans of being ungrateful to the police are unfortunate, deeply disturbing, and out of order.

Patrae Rowe must understand, first and foremost, it is the same country he calls ungrateful that pays him and all other police officers.

It is the same ungrateful countrymen who some policemen and women stop on the streets and attempt to extort money from.

It is the same ungrateful people, Sergeant Rowe, who you are seeking assistance from to give your officers information on criminals who shoot them and us.

It is the same ungrateful nation that will foot the bill for the increase in wages and benefits you seek from the Government the next time wage negotiations are in order.

Let's understand the offensiveness of the comments made. It is directed at our nurses and doctors who treat the wounds of officers injured in the line of duty.

Sergeant Rowe is out of order and he does not seem to understand his job, his role, and the impact of his words. He should withdraw the comments and apologise to the Jamaican people.

Old folks would certainly have some choice words to say about the attack on innocent people by Sergeant Rowe.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com