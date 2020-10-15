Jamaicans too 'indiscipline'

Dear Editor,

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases along with the associated deaths many are blaming the Government. It's a cop-out!

Our present problems with COVID-19 are caused by one of the most entrenched and disturbing aspects of Jamaican culture — indiscipline.

For many years we have all joked about how Jamaicans will stand up in line overseas for hours without grumbling, but as soon as they reach home they are back to breaking every rule they can find. While breaking a line is not by itself life-threatening, that sort of undisciplined mindset in the era of COVID-19 is a guaranteed death sentence for many. One doesn't have to look far to see the problem that we have and how it is undermining the COVID-19 fight. Just look at how people reacted recently to police shutting down a dance.

Look at the countries that have done very well battling this pandemic and you quickly realise they have a culture of discipline and respect for the rule of law.

I try my best to sanitise, keep my distance, and wear my mask, but even with such discipline I can still catch it, because so many Jamaicans refuse to have that same level of discipline and care.

This is not funny anymore! What I suggest to the Government is that we need to suspend this darn Charter of Rights and impose martial law on this country to get this thing under control. This argument about rights is getting us closer and closer to the point of no return. It cannot continue.

Will we have to have our own Italy here for something drastic to be done about the containment of this thing? If needs be, lock up these lawyers who will run to court to challenge the constitutionality of anything the Government puts forward. And these judges too, if needs be. We can't continue like this!

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com