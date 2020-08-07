JLP sent St Ann North Eastern an outsider

Dear Editor,

The people of St Ann North Eastern are upset with the Jamaica Labour Party for rejecting the very popular Lisa Marsh as the standard-bearer.

Lisa Marsh is well known in Ocho Rios and St Ann North Eastern as a prominent Shahine supporter and contributor to the Jamaica Labour Party. The party has bypassed her for an unknown and constituency outsider.

Party leader Andrew Holness is behaving like a dictator, continuing the tradition of the party. People's choice is never considered as first choice; only when the people make demands. No consultation with the people for their preference; they just push someone in and say, “This person will work for you.”

No one could believe the Jamaica Labour Party with Holness as its leader would act this way in 2020. Shame on you!

The people deserve better in the many years of supporting the Jamaica Labour Party in St Ann North Eastern.

Michael Chamunda Williams

michaelchamunda@yahoo.com