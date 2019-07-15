Joy and heartbreak

Dear Editor,

Yesterday the finals of the Cricket World Cup 2019 were played at the home of cricket, Lord's. The pre-tournament favourites England were facing a plucky New Zealand team. Neither of these teams had won the trophy before so it was bound to be an exciting and nerve-wracking contest. The last time two teams played in the World Cup final that had never won the trophy prior was in 1992 when Pakistan defeated England.

For New Zealand it was a chance at redemption after losing the 2015 finals. And for England, a win would put a fitting end to a journey that started after being eliminated from the 2015 World Cup.

Would New Zealand get their redemption or England their fairytale ending? Well, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first, putting up a respectable total. Runs on the board in a final places the chasing team under pressure; and that it did.

England eventually overcame the pressure and, in what is arguably the best World Cup final of all time, prevailed in the 'super over' to become champions of the world.

It was exciting, exhilarating, and nail-biting. Fans and neutrals sat at the edge of their seats as they watched the last few overs unfold. A tournament that started over five weeks ago came to a thrilling end.

There was no redemption for the New Zealanders, as their efforts to rise to the top were blunted as the English sent them back 'down under'. It was a deserved win for a team that started the tournament as #1 and favourites.

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, and yesterday's final showed why with scores tied after a 100 overs, scores still tied after a super over, England getting six runs because of an overthrow; this final had it all.

It was an epic one and neither team deserved to lose, but one had to win, and when Martin Guptil was run out off the final delivery of the match it brought joy for the English, but heartbreak for the Black Caps.

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com