The second of Mr Desmond Allen's inspiring three-part series on the late empire builder Mr Gordon “Butch” Stewart includes a colourful description of the latter's development as a salesman, touring rural Jamaica with friend and co-worker Mr Martin Viera, decades ago.

Mr Stewart is reported as saying: “We drank with the rural people in the country bars and got to know them. After a time we knew so many people. It was a lot of fun and I did not regard it as work.”

We are reminded of the immeasurable value of having fun while working by the great man's son, Mr Adam Stewart, at the mass of thanksgiving for his father.

Said Mr Adam Stewart of his late father: “...In what felt like a brief moment, a 52-year moment, you created it all — everything we are today... to quote you dad, you did it all without working a day in your life.”

Here is something we all know but don't think about often enough. Everything becomes so much easier when we enjoy what we do.

The ATL Group as well as world-leading hotel chain Sandals Resorts International would not have been possible had the founder, who was also chairman of this newspaper, not enjoyed his work.

Likewise, teachers, nurses, doctors, politicians, public servants of every sort, and business people, et al, have found that joy in work reaps huge success.

Allied to that, it's priceless to have empathy — not as common a trait as some readers may believe — and to enjoy and respect people.

Even as we celebrate Mr Stewart's life and example, it's useful to recognise that many have that sense of calling, and zest for life and people, without quite having the wherewithal to take the next step.

Sometimes it takes a dose of generosity, a little push from a friend, to get a potential empire builder going.

Let's take the case of fledgling Old Harbour businesswoman Ms Tina Vasciannio who, three years ago, while working on a construction site, got generous, unconditional help — from an acquaintance she knew only as Nick — to fulfil her ambition of starting a car wash.

Having had a hard apprenticeship as a child selling stuff, including peanuts, and bartender as a young adult, Ms Vasciannio now joyously invests her energy in her business, working alongside her employees, as she strives for growth, even in these hard times brought on by COVID-19.

“I treat all the workers equally; we cook together, play dominoes together, and we even have a partner plan,” she told the Sunday Observer.

For good measure, Ms Vasciannio has adopted a baby in dire need. She has also done courses with the Child Development Agency to ensure she is the best mother she can be.

She may not know it, but we are certain Ms Vasciannio's obvious empathy and generosity of spirit contribute to the fact that, after just three years, her clients include the Old Harbour police and Member of Parliament Mr Everald Warmington.

In the true spirit of entrepreneurship so brilliantly exemplified by Mr Gordon “Butch” Stewart, she speaks of plans to “create” her own “destiny” by expanding her business, above and beyond.

For so long as she continues to enjoy her work, and show love/empathy to those around her, don't bet against Ms Vasciannio.