JPS, don't close Portmore office!

Dear Editor,

It has been brought to the attention of the council and its members the impending closure of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Portmore office which serves over 200,000 residents.

This office was lobbied for by the municipality and parliamentary representatives due to the dire need that existed then, and with even greater demand now, due to the increase in Portmore's population.

Direct representation to senior management of the JPS, including its CEO, to reconsider the impending closure of the office until a public education campaign is done fell on deaf ears.

The municipality comprises a large number of senior citizens and people who do not have access to a platform for virtual inquiry or online bill payment, as is the case of students who do not have the facility or the equipment to work online.

The mayor of the municipality and its council members have no alternative but to give full support to the citizens of this municipality in any effort that can cause the JPS to be more empathetic and understanding to the residents' needs and suspend the impending closure of the Portmore office.

Portmore City Municipality

portmorepr@gmail.com