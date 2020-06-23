JPS out of control: He who feels it knows it

Dear Editor,

For decades the Jamaica Public Company (JPS), as a monopoly supplier of electricity, has run roughshod over the Jamaican public; behaving as if it cannot be challenged. Recently, the minister of energy asked the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) to audit the JPS because of the complaints against its exorbitant bills. I, and others in Hope Pastures, was shocked at this request, since, for years, we have been crying out for rape of our parliamentary-approved underground power system by JPS, but suddenly a Member of Parliament and an international athlete get whopping electricity bills and the OUR is now asked to investigate.

Our public cries were ignored by the prime minister while he worked with the JPS to convert Gloucester tourist Hip Strip in MoBay from overhead to underground for aesthetic purposes only.

The OUR, no government minister, and certainly neither the attorney general nor any influential person, intervened on our behalf. I guess he who feels it knows it.

We were actually told “to take the path of least resistance against the JPS” and be silent while staying in the dark; all while JPS forced us to pay between $35,000 to $350,000 and reconnection fees to survive after each power cut.

Is it only tourists, the rich, and famous who matter?

JPS used its position as a monopoly power supplier to suppress us into desperation and helplessness.

According to the company, smart meters were introduced to counteract electricity theft from their overhead power supply system, but theft continues. The meters only resulted in significant increases in bills. Customer display units should have been given to smart meter users to monitor energy usage, so JPS benefits from unchallenged billing. There is no verification that the smart meters are accurate but it should be significant that everyone is complaining.

Bill increases are not related to families being home because of the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions — these were noticed long before, yet no one responded to our cries until now.

We already have incentives to switch, and in 2027 when the JPS's monopoly expires we need more options of power suppliers, exclusive of smart meters.

So often we think we have no power to change things, to challenge a company like the JPS, that shows contempt for its customers. We cannot give up what we stand for.

Dr Jennifer Mamby Alexander

Hope Pastures

St Andrew

