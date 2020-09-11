Judging advice
Dear Editor,
When the post of chief justice of Jamaica was last vacant I expressed the view that Justice Brian Sykes was well-suited to fill the vacancy. I was quite pleased that the prime minister accepted my advice.
The presidency of the Court of Appeal will become vacant on December 4, 2020. I am going to offer some unsolicited advice to the prime minister as to how he should exercise his right in making the recommendation to the governor general.
He should recommend someone who, apart from possessing the expected qualities of a judge:
(a) is well-learned in the law of the land;
(b) is highly respected by the Bench and the Bar;
(c) is able to comfortably lead opinion-making and judgement formation at the level of the Court of Appeal; and
(d) has a fulsome body of judicial work accessible to the world.
I will just add that there is, in my view, such an individual who presently serves as a judge of appeal.
Seymour Panton
Former president of the Court of Appeal
srp@cwjamaica.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy