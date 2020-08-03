JUTC service too poor
Dear Editor,
There has been much talk about the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) recently and it seems as if the Government doesn't have a viable plan or want to fix the situation, as they must be aware of the challenges that they have and are facing.
The travelling public has to wait for far too long to get a bus for almost any destination. There should be timetables published that are adhered to, taking delays and challenges into account along the way.
The JUTC employees seems to do as they please, and it seems as if the company is working with them and not the other way around.
Just recently, as a case in point, I was at the bus stop across from Chelsea Avenue awaiting a bus to go to the Boulevard Shopping Centre. I waited for near two hours and there was none. I had to take a bus to Half-Way-Tree and wait again before I could get a JUTC bus.
It is very frustrating, and the alternative, the minibuses and robot taxis, put my life in danger.
The Government needs to address the problem, and the sooner the better.
No wonder the other forms of transportation are doing good business.
Claudette Harris
claudette_harris90@yahoo.com
